SCERT Teacher Admission 2018

SAMS Odisha releases SCERT Teacher Admission 2018 merit list at scert.samsodisha.gov.in

SAMS (Student Academic Management System) Odisha has announced the common merit list for various teaching courses on official website scert.samsodisha.gov.in. Results of Diploma in Elementary Education (D.El.Ed), Bachelor in Education (B.Ed), Bachelor of Physical Education (BPEd), Bachelor in Higher Education (B.H.Ed), Masters in Education ( M.Ed), and M.Phil (education) has been declared.

SCERT had conducted the entrance examination from August 7 to 14.

Steps to check the SCERT Teacher Admission 2018 Merit List:

- Visit the official SCERT Odisha’s official website scert.samsodisha.gov.in

- Now click on ‘Common Merit List’ link on homepage.

- Now, choose the course and stream or enter the application number.

- Candidates can now view their SCERT 2018 merit list.

Over 2 lakh candidates had registered for the examinations for admission in these courses in 84 institutions of the state.

SCERT Teacher Admission 2018

