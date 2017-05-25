close
Sanjay Mitra, 1982 batch IAS officer, appointed new Defence Secretary

Sanjay Mitra has taken over as Defence Secretary from G Mohan Kumar.

ANI| Last Updated: Thursday, May 25, 2017 - 20:23

New Delhi: Sanjay Mitra has taken over as Defence Secretary from G Mohan Kumar.

An officer of the 1982 batch of the Indian Administrative Service (IAS), West Bengal cadre, Mitra is a post-graduate in physics and economics.

He will have a two-year tenure.Mitra was earlier Secretary of the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways and Chief Secretary of West Bengal. 

TAGS

Sanjay MitraIAS officerDefence Secretary

