Sanjay Mitra, 1982 batch IAS officer, appointed new Defence Secretary
Sanjay Mitra has taken over as Defence Secretary from G Mohan Kumar.
New Delhi: Sanjay Mitra has taken over as Defence Secretary from G Mohan Kumar.
An officer of the 1982 batch of the Indian Administrative Service (IAS), West Bengal cadre, Mitra is a post-graduate in physics and economics.
He will have a two-year tenure.Mitra was earlier Secretary of the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways and Chief Secretary of West Bengal.