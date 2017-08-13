'Sankalp se Siddhi' will help us achieve a corruption-free India: Union HRD Minister Prakash Javadekar

New Delhi: Promoting the 'Sankalp se Siddhi' campaign to be launched by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Union HRD Minister Prakash Javadekar said Sunday that this initiative will help in bringing forth a corruption-free India.

While talking to ANI about the initiative, he said, "Prime Minister Modi has given a clarion call to observe 'Sankalp se Siddhi' from 2017 to 2022 to commemorate the 76th anniversary of the Quit India Movement to the 75th anniversary of Independence."

He said that the programme will help in achieving the goal of a corruption-free India.

"We have suggested certain pledges to schools and colleges to achieve a caste free, dirt free and corruption free India," he added

In addition to bolster the programme, BJP has arranged a number of competitions for students across all age groups.

"We have arranged painting and quiz competitions for students. We have also initiated a 'New Indian Manthan' in colleges and universities," he added.

Speaking about the West Bengal government's refusal to follow the initiative, he said that the party wouldn't want to comment on it through media.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke about the ' Sankalp se Siddhi' programme while addressing the Parliament on August 9, the 75th anniversary of the Quit India movement.