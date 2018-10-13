हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Sant Gopal Das

Sant Gopal Das, who is on indefinite fast to save River Ganga, admitted to AIIMS Rishikesh

This comes two days after activist GD Agarwal died who was also on an indefinite fast to save River Ganga.

Rishikesh: Activist Sant Gopal Das, who is on an indefinite fast to save River Ganga, has on Saturday been admitted to the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in Uttarakhand's Rishikesh.

This comes two days after veteran Environmental activist GD Agarwal died at a Rishikesh hospital, 111 days after he began a fast for a pollution-free Ganga. He was 86.

Agarwal, who began his hunger strike on June 22 demanding government measures to save the Ganga, died of a heart attack at AIIMS Rishikesh, its director Ravi Kant said.

The activist was admitted to hospital on Wednesday after he even gave up water.

GD Agarwal, also known as Swami Gyanswaroop Sanand in his later years, had been a professor at the Indian Institute of Technology in Kanpur and served on the Central Pollution Control Board.

He was protesting against hydroelectric projects on the Ganga's tributaries and had demanded a law to protect the river.

(With inputs from agencies)

