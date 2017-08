Sanwar Lal Jat, BJP lawmaker from Ajmer and former Union minister, dies

New Delhi: Sanwar Lal Jat, a BJP MP from Ajmer and former Union minister, died in Delhi on 9 August.

The 62-year-old lawmaker reportedly lost consciousness during a meeting chaired by BJP chief Amit Shah in Jaipur last month. He was rushed to Jaipur's Sawai Man Singh Hospital and later admitted at AIIMS Delhi.

Jat, a senior state BJP leader, has held several portfolios. He also won election to Rajasthan Legislative Assembly from Nasirabad, Ajmer in Ajmer district.

He served as Minister of State for Water Resources from 9 November 2014 to 5 July 2016.