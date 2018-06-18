Saradha chit fund scam: ED issues fresh summons to Nalini Chidambaram

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Nalini Chidambaram

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Monday summoned senior advocate Nalini Chidambaram, wife of former Finance Minister and Congress leader P Chidambaram, to appear for questioning in the connection to the multi-crore Saradha chit fund scam.

File photo

NEW DELHI: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Monday summoned senior advocate Nalini Chidambaram, wife of former Finance Minister and Congress leader P Chidambaram, to appear for questioning in the connection to the multi-crore Saradha chit fund scam.

Nalini has been asked to appear at ED's CGO Complex office in Kolkata on June 20.

Nalini was allegedly paid a legal fee of Rs 1.26 crore by the Saradha group for her appearances in court and the Company Law Board over a television channel purchase deal.

This is the fourth notice served to Nalini, the first one being issued on September 7, 2016 with the ED asking her to appear at its Kolkata office as a witness in the Saradha chit fund scam.

Nalini and P Chidambaram's son Karti is already being investigated by the ED in two separate money laundering cases of the Aircel-Maxis deal and the INX Media case and he has been questioned multiple times by the agency in context of these cases. 

A charge sheet was recently filed by the ED against Karti in the Aircel-Maxis case.

