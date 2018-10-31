Sardar Patel Jayanti: President Kovind, PM Modi, politicos pay tribute to Iron Man of India on Rashtriya Ekta Divas

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel

NEW DELHI: Paying tributes to Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel on his birthday anniversary, President Ram Nath Kovind, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu took to social media to pay tributes.

India's first Home Minister, Patel's birthday is observed as Rashtriya Ekta Divas.

“We bow to the great Sardar Patel, the stalwart who unified India and served the nation tirelessly, on his Jayanti,” tweeted PM Modi.

President Ram nath Kovind tweeted, “Remembering Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel on his birth anniversary. The Iron Man of India, Sardar Patel forged our unity and integrity. India will forever remember his services to the nation #PresidentKovind.”

“Paying floral tributes to the Iron Man of India, Shri Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel on his birth anniversary, at Patel Chowk, in New Delhi, today. #IronMan #SardarPatel #sardarpateljayanti,” wrote Vice-President Venkaiah Naidu.

“The word ' Sardar Patel ' connotes 'unified India' having Social & National Integration. Tributes on his Birth Anniversary” tweeted Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani.

At a special function held at the capital's Patel Chowk, the President and others paid floral tributes at Patel's statue.

