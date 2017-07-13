Sasikala being served special food in jail, paid Rs 2 crores to officials for undue favours: Report

New Delhi: In a bid to get special privilege at Bengaluru Central prison, AIADMK general secretary and convict VK Sasikala had reportedly paid Rs 2 crore to jail officials including Karnataka Director General of Prisons (DGP) Satyanarayana Rao and city central jail officials.

"Sasikala has given Rs 1 crore bribe to Rao and another Rs 1 crore was distributed among officials, including warden of the central jail where she is serving 4-year sentence in an illegal wealth case for allowing her special privileges," said a local news channel quoting from a report Deputy Inspector of Prisons (DIG) Roopa Moudgil submitted to the state government.

In a sensational revelation, Roopa in her report disclosed that 59-year-old Sasikala was getting royal treatment in the women's cell where she has been lodged since February 15 to serve her sentence. She also that the AIADMK chief gets special food daily, cooked by special chefs in a special kitchen near the women's cell.

However, Satyanarayana Rao refuted all the allegations and said, "I have served a memo to her (Roopa) seeking explanation and evidence to prove her wild allegations. She has not given any report to me or the government against me or other jail officials."

Roopa also alleged that drugs were being distributed to the inmates through various means and a few prisoners were given special facilities.

"At least 18 of the 25 prisoners who were tested for taking drugs reported positive. From DGP to jail warden are involved in flouting the prison manual," alleged Roopa in the report.

Didmissing all the charges, Rao said that how she found so many wrong things in three weeks of joining the department. What and how she could know of things that might have happened or not months ago as being aired quoting from her report.