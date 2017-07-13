close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
»

Sasikala being served special food in jail, paid Rs 2 crores to officials for undue favours: Report

In a bid to get special privilege at Bengaluru Central prison, AIADMK general secretary and convict VK Sasikala had reportedly paid Rs 2 crore to jail officials including Karnataka Director General of Prisons (DGP) Satyanarayana Rao and city central jail officials. 

﻿
By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Thursday, July 13, 2017 - 09:37
Sasikala being served special food in jail, paid Rs 2 crores to officials for undue favours: Report

New Delhi: In a bid to get special privilege at Bengaluru Central prison, AIADMK general secretary and convict VK Sasikala had reportedly paid Rs 2 crore to jail officials including Karnataka Director General of Prisons (DGP) Satyanarayana Rao and city central jail officials. 

"Sasikala has given Rs 1 crore bribe to Rao and another Rs 1 crore was distributed among officials, including warden of the central jail where she is serving 4-year sentence in an illegal wealth case for allowing her special privileges," said a local news channel quoting from a report Deputy Inspector of Prisons (DIG) Roopa Moudgil submitted to the state government.

In a sensational revelation, Roopa in her report disclosed that 59-year-old Sasikala was getting royal treatment in the women's cell where she has been lodged since February 15 to serve her sentence. She also that the AIADMK chief gets special food daily, cooked by special chefs in a special kitchen near the women's cell. 

However,  Satyanarayana Rao refuted all the allegations and said, "I have served a memo to her (Roopa) seeking explanation and evidence to prove her wild allegations. She has not given any report to me or the government against me or other jail officials."

Roopa also alleged that drugs were being distributed to the inmates through various means and a few prisoners were given special facilities.

"At least 18 of the 25 prisoners who were tested for taking drugs reported positive. From DGP to jail warden are involved in flouting the prison manual," alleged Roopa in the report.

Didmissing all the charges, Rao said that how she found so many wrong things in three weeks of joining the department. What and how she could know of things that might have happened or not months ago as being aired quoting from her report.

TAGS

Sasikala NatrajanVK SasikalaSatyanarayana RaoAIADMKBengaluru central prison

From Zee News

WorldAsia

US urges China to release Nobel laureate Liu Xiaobo

Yogi Adityanath&#039;s new directive to UP govt officials - no red carpet, sofas and ACs during CM visits
Uttar Pradesh

Yogi Adityanath's new directive to UP govt officials -...

Jammu and Kashmir

3,500 pilgrims leave Jammu for Amarnath Yatra

India modernising nuclear arsenal with eye on China: US experts
India

India modernising nuclear arsenal with eye on China: US exp...

Assam flood situation worsens, 44 dead, 17 lakh people affected; PM Narendra Modi, CM Sonowal assure all help
Assam

Assam flood situation worsens, 44 dead, 17 lakh people affe...

Violence in Rajasthan over gangster Anand Pal Singh&#039;s encounter; Section 144 imposed in four districts, 16 injured
Rajasthan

Violence in Rajasthan over gangster Anand Pal Singh's...

Rendezvous with Jupiter&#039;s Great Red Spot – First raw images of the iconic storm are here! (Pics inside)
Space

Rendezvous with Jupiter's Great Red Spot – First raw i...

DSP Ayub Pandith lynching: Hizbul Mujahideen terrorist who insitgated mob killed in encounter
Jammu and Kashmir

DSP Ayub Pandith lynching: Hizbul Mujahideen terrorist who...

Delhi University announces 4th cut-off list; Lady Shri Ram College for Women offers‬‬ BA (Hons) Psychology at 97.75%
DelhiEducation

Delhi University announces 4th cut-off list; Lady Shri Ram...

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video

DNA EXCLUSIVES

The bullet-riddled message

How gram sabha’s dissent is crushed under infra projects

DNA Edit | The return of Shastri: The sport, its audience, and due process undermined

End game begins in Bihar: Why it's a win-win situation for Nitish Kumar

Amarnath Terror Attack: Amid gloom, Modi govt has chance to reset the Kashmir narrative