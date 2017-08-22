Sasikala uses 'barricaded corridor' in jail premises as private space, claims former DIG Roopa

New Delhi: A day after submitting CCTV footage to ACB which shows AIADMK general secretary Sasikala entering jail in civilian clothes, former Deputy Inspector General of Police (DIG) (Prisons) D Roopa on Tuesday claimed that the jailed leader has been using a barricaded corridor of about 120 ft to 150 ft length as her private space. Sasikala has been lodged in Parappana Agrahara central prison since February 15.

"A corridor of about 120 ft to 150 ft length is barricaded on both ends heavily and is used as private space by Sasikala. In this corridor, there are five cells completely at her disposal. In these cells, her personal belongings such as clothing, bedding, vessels for cooking, water-dispenser, an electric induction stove with a table are kept," the letter, which Roopa has submitted to the IGP, Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) Bangalore, said.

Roopa said that giving special treatment to any prisoner, unauthorisedly, without the court orders is not only a Contempt of Court, but also violation of Article 14 of the Constitution.

"There is a separate, comfortable meeting room where she meets her visitors. In this room there is a revolving chair, table, four other chairs and curtains in a way that what happens inside the room cannot be seen outside. The proof that Sasikala meets her visitors in this room can be corroborated by examining the recordings of CCTV cameras number 6 and 7," letter further reads. Sasikala meets her visitors in this room can be corroborated by examining the recordings of CCTV cameras number 6 and 7," letter further reads.

"She has been provided with a luxurious bed and a cot along with a brand new LED TV. This has not been brought to the notice of Hon'ble Court and no permission by Court taken even if it is for health reasons," the letter further read.

She further said that it is an offence under section-13(1)(C) of Prevention Of Corruption Act, because the jail cells/corridor and other resources such as LED TV/material for preparation of separate food etc are properties belonging to the state and entrusted to the DG and the IG Prisons for custody. He has dishonestly/fraudulently allowed it to be unauthorisedly used/misappropriated by another person.

Therefore, Offence under section 13(1) (C) and punishable under 13(2) of Prevention Of Corruption Act 1988 is made out.

Following the summons by the ACB, Roopa had submitted 74 enclosures as evidence to substantiate her charges. She received summons on July 31, the day Director General (Prisons) G. Sathyanarayan Rao retired.

Earlier last month, Roopa grabbed headlines when she, in a report, said that Sasikala availed VIP treatment in the prison by bribing jail officials.

Roopa, in a report to the Director General (Prisons), had said there are speculations that Sasikala paid bribe to prison officials to get special facilities for herself with rumours also of the DG being a beneficiary himself.

(With inputs from ANI)