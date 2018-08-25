Satheesh Reddy appointed as new DRDO Chairman

New Delhi: Distinguished aerospace scientist G Satheesh Reddy was on Saturday appointed the Chairman of the Defence Research Development Organisation (DRDO) and Secretary in the Department of Defence Research and Development (DDR&D). Reddy succeeds S. Christopher, who retired in June.

The Appointment Committee of the Cabinet approved Reddy`s appointment for a period of two years from the date of assumption of charge or until further orders, whichever is earlier, an official statement said.

Reddy, renowned for his research and development in missile systems and sustained contributions towards advancement of aerospace technologies and industries, is now employed as the Scientific Advisor to Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman.

Reddy led the conceptualization, design and development of inertial sensors, navigation schemes, algorithms systems, calibration methodologies, sensor models, simulation along with development of satellite navigation receivers and hybrid navigation systems.

Under his leadership, advanced products and varieties of avionics systems have been produced and successfully flight tested in strategic programmes of the country.

A graduated in Electronics and Communication Engineering from the Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University (JNTU) in Andhra Pradesh, Reddy is a renowned navigation scientist.

He holds the distinction of being inducted as fellow of Royal Institute of Navigation, London, Royal Aeronautical Society, UK, and has been awarded the full member diploma as a Foreign Member of the Academy of Navigation and Motion Control, Russia.

He is an Honorary Fellow of Computer Society of India and Fellow of Indian National Academy of Engineering (FNAE), Aeronautical Society of India, Institution of Engineering and Technology, UK, Associate Fellow of American Institute of Aeronautics and Astronautics, US, and many other professional and scientific bodies in the country and abroad.

Reddy received the prestigious Indian Science Congress Association Homi J. Bhabha Memorial award.

He is the first defence scientist working in India to receive the Silver Medal of Royal Aeronautical Society, UK, and has been selected for the first IEI (India) and IEEE (USA) joint award for Engineering Excellence.