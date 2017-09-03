close
Satya Pal Singh, MoS HRD, Water Resources - Profile

Here is the profile of Satya Pal Singh, MoS of Human Resource Development and Water Resources, River Development and Ganga Rejuvenation ministries.

﻿
By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Sunday, September 3, 2017 - 21:52

New Delhi: Here is the profile of Satya Pal Singh, MoS of Human Resource Development and Water Resources, River Development and Ganga Rejuvenation ministries.

Singh is a Lok Sabha MP from Uttar Pradesh's Baghpat seat and a member of the parliamentary standing committee on Home Affairs. He was a IPS officer of the 1980 batch and was awarded the Antrik Suraksha Sewa Padak and a Special Service Medal for extraordinary work in the Maoist areas of Andhra Pradesh and Madhya Pradesh in 1990. He served as the Police Commissioner of Mumbai, Pune and Nagpur. He was also credited for helping dismantle organised crime syndicates in Mumbai in the 1990s. He has written books on various topics like tribal conflict resolution and Maoist violence.

TAGS

Satya Pal SinghNarendra ModiMoSHRDwater resourcesRiver DevelopmentGanga rejuvenation

