'Saudi ka dost Bharat': Sushma Swaraj inaugurates Janadriyah festival, holds bilateral talks with Saudi King

NEW DELHI: In her first visit to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, External Affairs Minister (EAM) Sushma Swaraj stressed on the bilateral ties between the two nations on Wednesday.

After inaugurating the Janadriyah festival of the Gulf Kingdom, Swaraj met Saudi King Salman bin Abdul Aziz Al-Saud at the India Pavilion, themed 'Saudi ka dost Bharat'.

EAM @SushmaSwaraj receives His Majesty King Salman at the India Pavilion showcasing the traditional and modern aspects of India! The Pavilion with the theme 'Saudi ka dost Bharat' is a big draw at Janadriyah. #IndiaAtJanadriyah pic.twitter.com/L5oE589d2d — Raveesh Kumar (@MEAIndia) February 7, 2018

The two leaders later discussed steps to intensify the bilateral strategic partnership in all sectors and to work towards each other's progress.

Swaraj also thanked Saudi Arabia for increasing India's quota for Islam's most holy pilgrimage, the Haj.

"Once again I thank Your Majesty for increasing the Haj quota for India in 2017 and also for the special arrangements and care given to the pilgrims," said in her address to the Indian community at a reception in Riyadh.

Last month, Saudi Arabia increased the quota of Indians for the Haj pilgrimage by 5,000.

“Earlier EAM held bilateral discussions with Saudi Foreign Minister and discussed wide range of bilateral, regional and global issues of mutual interest. She re-affirmed India’s support to peace in the region and called for collective efforts in fighting the menace of terrorism,” said the Minister of External Affairs (MEA) in a statement.

Commenting on the the Indian pavillion in the Janadriyah festival, the MEA wrote, “The Sec on ‘Tradition’ has on display, traditional strengths like Yoga, Ayurveda, textiles & tourism while ‘Modern Section’ - ‘Opportunities in India’ showcases digital revolution, achievements in Space & defence technologies as well as prog like ‘Digital India’, Make in India’.”

“The India Pavilion mounted on the occasion is based on the theme “Saudi ka Dost Bharat”. It showcases the core values and traditions of India and presents a kaleidoscope of India’s vibrant culture through a colourful dance and music extravaganza,” added the ministry.