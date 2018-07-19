हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
SBI Clerk Prelim results

SBI Clerk Junior Assistant Result 2018 postponed, expected today at sbi.co.in, bank.sbi/careers

SBI Clerk Result 2018: The State Bank of India (SBI) has postponed the SBI Clerk Junior Assistant (JA) Prelims Result 2018. The list of candidates qualifying for SBI Clerk Junior Assistant (JA) Mains exam is expected to be uploaded on the official website sbi.co.in and bank.sbi/careers.
Candidates are adviced to keep a track of the official websites as the results of SBI Clerk Prelims is expected to be announced without any prior notification.
Here's how to check SBI Clerk (Junior associates) 2018 Prelims exam result:
1: Visit the official website sbi.co.in/careers or bank.sbi/careers.
2: Click on the result tab of SBI Clerk Prelims.
3: Enter your registration number and password to check your SBI Clerk prelims result 2018.
The SBI Clerk Junior Assistant (JA) Prelims Result will be displayed on the screen. Candidates are advised to take a printout for future reference.

SBI has cautioned the aspirants to be aware of fraudsters offering results via fake websites.

“It has been reported to us that some fraudsters have hosted web sites making them appear to be as those of State Bank of India (SBI). Fake lists of selection for posts in SBI have been published on these websites, and reportedly fake appointment letters are also being issued in the name of SBI.

“It is clarified that SBI never publishes names of shortlisted/selected candidates on the website. Only roll numbers/registration numbers are published and shortlisted/selected candidates are informed individually through SMS/Email/Post. All details regarding recruitment e.g. notice, interview schedule, final result etc., are published only on https://www.sbi.co.in/careers and
https://bank.sbi/careers

“If any such communication is received, it should be cross verified for authenticity from the websites mentioned above,” said the bank in an official website.

