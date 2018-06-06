हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
State Bank of India

SBI clerk prelims 2018: State Bank of India releases clerk admit cards for preliminary exam; Download from sbi.co.in/careers

Appointment as Junior Associate (Customer Support and Sales) in clerical cadre: The State Bank of India (SBI) on Wednesday, June 6, released the admit cards for the preliminary examination for Junior Associates (customer support and sales). 

Appointment as Junior Associate (Customer Support and Sales) in clerical cadre: The State Bank of India (SBI) on Wednesday, June 6, released the admit cards for the preliminary examination for Junior Associates (customer support and sales). Applicants can download the details from the official website of the SBI - sbi.co.in/careers. The State Bank of India (SBI) conducts common written examinations for various vacant posts with their branches all across India. SBI PO and Clerical level posts are released every year in the month of May/June. This year, the SBI is conducting the exam for the post of SBI Clerk with 8301 vacancies. 

Only graduates can apply for the post of SBI Clerk 2018. Applicants can find complete details on the official website of the SBI - sbi.co.in/careers for updates regarding the Clerk Examination conducted by SBI.
 
The SBI had revised the schedule of the SBI clerk online preliminary examination last month. As per the new schedule, the exam will be held on June 23, 24 and 30, 2018.

How to download SBI call letter for Preliminary Examination

- Log on to the official website: sbi.co.in/careers
- Under the "Announcements" section, click on "Recruitment of Junior Associates"
- Click on the link "Download Admit Card"
- Enter registration number and date of birth in DD/MM/YYYY format
- Click on the Submit 
- Download your SBI Clerk prelims admit card 2018

Candidates need to qualify each section as well as the overall cut-off in the main exam to be eligible for the Final Selection. The Final result is declared on the basis of merit list in SBI Clerk Mains Exam.

A penalty for every incorrect answer will be marked in the Objective Tests of both Preliminary and Mains exams. Every wrong answer will be penalized by deducting 0.25 of the marks assigned to that question. There will be no penalty for leaving a question blank, i.e. in case no answer is marked by the candidate.

The SBI on its official websites has asked applicants to be way of fraudsters. There have been instances of fraudsters having hosted websites making them appear to be as those of State Bank of India (SBI). "Fake lists of selection for posts in SBI have been published on these websites, and reportedly fake appointment letters are also being issued in the name of SBI. It is clarified that SBI never publishes names of shortlisted/selected candidates on the website. Only roll numbers/registration numbers are published and shortlisted/selected candidates are informed individually through SMS/Email/Post. All details regarding recruitment e.g. notice, interview schedule, final result etc., are published only on sbi.co.in/careers and bank.sbi.careers," the SBI said.

