SBI Clerk Prelim results

SBI Clerks Prelims Result 2018 released at sbi.co.in, bank.sbi/careers: Check shortlist for SBI Clerks Main exams

SBI has released the results of SBI Clerk Prelims Result 2018 for Junior Associates on Tuesday July 24 on its official website sbi.co.in and bank .sbi/careers. 

Screengrab

SBI Clerks Junior Associates Prelims Result 2018: The State Bank of India (SBI) has released the results of SBI Clerk Prelims Result 2018 for Junior Associates on Tuesday July 24 on its official website sbi.co.in and bank .sbi/careers. 

Steps to check SBI Clerk (Junior associates) 2018 Prelims exam result:

Step 1: Visit the official website sbi.co.in/careers or bank.sbi/careers or click on this link.
Step 2: Click on the result tab of SBI Clerk Prelims.
Step 3: Enter your Roll Number, Date of Birth, Registration Number, and Date of Birth 

The results will be displayed on the screen. Candidates are advised to take a printout for future reference.

SBI had conducted the SBI Clerk preliminary examination conducted on June 23, 24 and 30. 

 

SBI has cautioned the aspirants to be aware of fraudsters offering results via fake websites.

“It has been reported to us that some fraudsters have hosted web sites making them appear to be as those of State Bank of India (SBI). Fake lists of selection for posts in SBI have been published on these websites, and reportedly fake appointment letters are also being issued in the name of SBI.

“It is clarified that SBI never publishes names of shortlisted/selected candidates on the website. Only roll numbers/registration numbers are published and shortlisted/selected candidates are informed individually through SMS/Email/Post. All details regarding recruitment e.g. notice, interview schedule, final result etc., are published only on https://www.sbi.co.in/careers and
https://bank.sbi/careers

“If any such communication is received, it should be cross verified for authenticity from the websites mentioned above,” said the bank in an official website. 

