SBI PO 2018 Admit Card

SBI PO admit card 2018 released at sbi.co.in: Steps to download call letter

SBI PO admit card 2018 released at sbi.co.in: Steps to download call letter

NEW DELHI: The State Bank of India has released the SBI PO admit card 2018 for Probationary Officer exam, on on its official website sbi.co.in/careers. The prelim exams are scheduled to be held on July 1, 7 and 8, 2018 whereas SBI PO mains exam 2018 is scheduled to be held on August 4. More than 2000 vacancies were announced by the bank for SBI PO 2018.

How to download SBI PO 2018 Admit Cards / Call letters 

Step 1: Log on to the official website sbi.co.in and click on the career tab or directly open sbi.co.in/careers
Step 2: Now, look for the latest announcements where you'll find PO Admit Card/Hall Ticket link. Click on it.
Step 3: A new page will appear on your screen
Step 4: Enter your roll number/registration number along with date of birth in DD/MM/YYYY format. Click on submit.
Step 5: Your admit card will be displayed on screen. Download and save a copy of it,

SBI PO 2018 Selection Procedure
1. Preliminary Examination: July 1, 7 and 8
2. Main Examination:  August 4
3. GD/Interview (Will be announced later)

SBI Preliminary examination test pattern 

The SBI PO Prelim exam is a one-hour online test, consisting of objective type questions of 100 marks. Here are the following sections:

— English language: 30 questions (20 minutes)

— Quantitative aptitude: 35 questions (20 minutes)

— Reasoning ability: 35 questions (20 minutes)

