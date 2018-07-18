SBI PO Clerk Prelim 2018: SBI PO Prelim scores for Junior Assistant expected soon at sbi.co.in, bank.sbi/careers

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
  The State Bank of India (SBI) will release the SBI Clerk Junior Associates (JA) Prelims Result 2018 in a short while from now on Wednesday, July 18. Candidates can check their SBI PO Clerk Prelim 2018  results on official website sbi.co.in and bank.sbi/careers. The bank had conducted the SBI Clerk preliminary examination conducted on June 23, 24 and 30. 

SBI Clerk Prelims Result 2018:  The State Bank of India (SBI) will release the SBI Clerk Junior Associates (JA) Prelims Result 2018 in a short while from now on Wednesday, July 18. Candidates can check their SBI PO Clerk Prelim 2018  results on official website sbi.co.in and bank.sbi/careers. The bank had conducted the SBI Clerk preliminary examination conducted on June 23, 24 and 30. 

Traditionally, the results of SBI Clerk Prelims are announced without notification. 

The bank had announced the results of SBI Probationary Officers (PO) prelim exam on Tuesday. 

Here's how to check SBI Clerk (Junior associates) 2018 Prelims exam result:

1: Go to sbi.co.in/careers or bank.sbi/careers
2: Click on the result tab of SBI Clerk Prelims.
3: Enter your registration number and password to check your SBI Clerk prelims results 2018.

The results will be displayed on the screen. Candidates are advised to take a printout for future reference.

SBI has cautioned the aspirants to be aware of fraudsters offering results via fake websites.

“It has been reported to us that some fraudsters have hosted websites making them appear to be as those of State Bank of India (SBI). Fake lists of selection for posts in SBI have been published on these websites, and reportedly fake appointment letters are also being issued in the name of SBI.

“It is clarified that SBI never publishes names of shortlisted/selected candidates on the website. Only roll numbers/registration numbers are published and shortlisted/selected candidates are informed individually through SMS/Email/Post. All details regarding recruitment e.g. notice, interview schedule, final result etc., are published only on https://www.sbi.co.in/careers and
https://bank.sbi/careers

“If any such communication is received, it should be cross verified for authenticity from the websites mentioned above,” said the bank in an official website. 

