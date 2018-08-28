हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
SBI PO Main Result 2018

SBI PO Main Result 2018 Declared at Sbi.co.in: Merit list for interview process out

The State Bank of India has announced the results of SBI Probationary Officers (PO) Main Result 2018 on official website sbi.co.in/careers/ongoing-recruitment.html. The main examination held on August 4, 2018.

SBI PO Main Result 2018: The State Bank of India has announced the results of SBI Probationary Officers (PO) Main Result 2018 on official website sbi.co.in/careers/ongoing-recruitment.html. The main examination held on August 4, 2018.

Candidates can view the merit list of selected students here.

The merit list contains roll numbers of all selected candidates. 

“Further details (Group Exercise & Interview etc.) will be advised to the selected candidates by SMS or e-mail seperately,” informed the SBI.

Selected candidates will now undergo the Interview Process which consists of group exercises and interview. It tests the basic knowledge, General Awareness and so on. The Interview process will be held from September 24 to October 12, 2018.

The final result of SBI PO 2018 is expected to be declared by November. A final merit list takes into account the performance in preliminary exam, mains and final interview.

