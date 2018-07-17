हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
SBI PO Prelims Result 2018

SBI PO Prelims result 2018 declared at sbi.co.in; SBI PO Mains on August 4

The State Bank of India (SBI) has announced Probationary Officer (PO) preliminary examination results on its official website www.sbi.co.in. The call letters for the same will be out on July 20. The second stage exam – SBI PO mains will be conducted on August 4. 

SBI PO Prelims result 2018: The State Bank of India (SBI) has announced Probationary Officer (PO) preliminary examination results on its official website www.sbi.co.in. The call letters for the same will be out on July 20. The second stage exam – SBI PO mains will be conducted on August 4. 

Candidates who appeared for the SBI PO Prelims exam can check their results on the offical website. The results have been published alongside roll numbers.

The SBI prelims exam was conducted on July 1, 7 and 8. 

Here's how to check SBI PO Result 2018/ SBI PO Prelims Results 2018:

1. Go to official SBI website sbi.co.in.
2. Now, choose the career section and then the latest announcement section.
3. Now click on the link for SBI PO Prelims 2018 Result.
4. Enter your registration number and other required details and submit.

SBI PO Prelim Result 2018 will be displayed on the screen. Candidates are adviced to a printout of the result for future reference 

SBI PO 2018 Selection Procedure
1. Preliminary Examination: July 1, 7 and 8
2. Main Examination:  August 4
3. GD/Interview (Will be announced later)

