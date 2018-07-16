हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
SBI PO Prelims Result 2018

SBI PO Prelims Result 2018 expected at sbi.co.in this week

The SBI PO Prelims Results 2018 is expected to be declared by the end of this week at at sbi.co.in . Earlier, reports suggested that the State Bank of India will announced the SBI PO Result 2018 on Sunday. However, the results will be declared later this week.

The SBI PO Preliminary Exams 2018 was conducted from July 1 to 8.

Here's how to check SBI PO Result 2018/ SBI PO Prelims Results 2018:

1. Go to official SBI website sbi.co.in.
2. Now, choose the career section and then the latest announcement section.
3. Now click on the link for SBI PO Prelims 2018 Result.
4. Enter your registration number and other required details and submit.

SBI PO Prelim Result 2018 will be displayed on the screen. Candidates are adviced to a printout of the result for future reference 

SBI PO 2018 Selection Procedure
1. Preliminary Examination: July 1, 7 and 8
2. Main Examination:  August 4
3. GD/Interview (Will be announced later)

SBI Preliminary examination test pattern 

The SBI PO Prelim exam is a one-hour online test, consisting of objective type questions of 100 marks. Here are the following sections:

— English language: 30 questions (20 minutes)

— Quantitative aptitude: 35 questions (20 minutes)

— Reasoning ability: 35 questions (20 minutes)

