SBI releases job notification at sbi.co.in, to recruit over 2000 POs

NEW DELHI: The State Bank of India (SBI) on Saturday released the notification for the recruitment of Probationary Officer (PO) in various branches of the nationalised bank. Announcing more than 2000 vacancies, SBI released the advertisement on its official website.

The online registration has begun. The aspirants can now visit the bank's official portal - sbi.co.in - to register themselves. The last date for applying is May 13, 2018.

The official notification of the recruitment is available on the bank's career portal - sbi.co.in/careers.

The aspiring candidates will have to pay an application fee between April 21, 2018 to May 13, 2018. The fee for General and OBC candidates is Rs 600 while for all other categories the fee is Rs 100.

The SBI PO Prelims Examination is scheduled to be held on July 1, July 7 and July 8, 2018. The SBI PO Mains Examination will be conducted on August 4, 2018.