SBI seeks applications for post of deputy manager: Qualification, age limit, dates and form details

The State Bank of India (SBI) has invited invitations for the post of deputy manager. There are as many as 50 vacancies in total, and the basic qualification for the same is chartered accountancy from any recognised institution.

People between age of 21 and 35 are allowed to apply for the post. They can apply for the same online till January 28, 2018.

Chartered accountants from CISA will be given preference for the post.

According to SBI website, the examination is likely to be conducted on February 25, 2018. The possible date for downloading the call letters for the online test will be February 12, 2018.

Age limit:

The maximum age for applying for the post is 35. For SCs, STs and handicapped, there is a relaxation of five years in the age limit.

Educational qualification and experience:

An applicant needs to be a chartered accountant from a recognised institution. The candidate must also have two years of professional experience. The candidate will be selected through online test, group discussion and interview.

Application fee:

For general category, the application fee is Rs 600 while for SC, ST and handicapped candidates, the fee is Rs 100. The same can be deposited online itself.

Salary:

The selected candidates will be given a salary between Rs 31,705 and Rs 45,950 per month.