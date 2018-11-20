SC adjourns hearing on CBI chief Alok Verma's plea, says none of you deserve a hearing after media leak

NEW DELHI: Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) Director Alok Verma's petition against Centre's decision to divest him of his duties and send him on leave will now be heard by the Supreme Court on November 29 after the apex court was told that details of Central Vigilance Commission enquiry against Verma and his reply were leaked and published by a news website. Infuriated by the alleged leak of the CVC report and Verma's reply, the three-judge bench led by Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi also pointed out that Verma's lawyers had on Monday sought additional time to file his comments.

However, senior advocate Fali Nariman, appearing on Verma's behalf, told the court that his client had not sought more time on Monday to file his reply. An irate CJI then observed that "we do not think that any of you deserve a hearing today". Nariman also expressed his shock over the alleged leak of Verma’s reply to the court on CVC’s findings which was submitted to the Supreme Court secretary-general in a sealed envelope on Monday.

A part of the CVC report and Verm'a reply were published late on Monday night by a news website.

The apex court Monday asked Verma to file a response to the CVC report on corruption charges “as quickly as possible”. Last week, the top court granted Verma access to his CVC report which details charges against him.

The SC also specifically asked Verma to maintain the secrecy of the report.

The feud between Verma and Special CBI Director Rakesh Asthana emerged in the public after both levelled corruption charges against each other. Centre later sent both of them on leave. Verma then moved the Supreme Court challenging this decision of the Centre.