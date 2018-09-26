SC agrees to live stream court proceedings, says will bring accountability in judicial system

NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court on Wednesday agreed to live stream court proceedings in some of the cases. While giving its order, the top court said that necessary rules balancing the right of public and protecting dignity of litigants would be framed soon.

The court said that in the initial phase, the proceedings of the Supreme Court will be live streamed. The SC said that live streaming of court proceedings will bring accountability in the judicial system.

The SC had in August reserved its verdict on a batch of pleas related to the issue. A bench of Chief Justice Dipak Misra and Justices AM Khanwilkar and DY Chandrachud had said it would pass appropriate orders after Attorney General KK Venugopal had suggested to the court that live streaming of important cases in the Chief Justice's court can be started on a pilot basis.

He had said that the process can be adopted in other courtrooms depending on the success of the pilot project.

Opposing the move, one of the lawyers present in the courtroom had said that it will have an implication on the administration of justice and may also lead to "spreading of fake news".

The top court had observed that it aims to implement the concept of open courts which in turn would help to reduce the crowd in the court. It said live streaming may also be a help for academic purposes.

It had also earlier termed the proposal of live streaming of the court proceedings as the "need of the hour".