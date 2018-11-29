हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
NEET

SC allows candidates above 25 years to take NEET UG exam, but subject to CBSE decision

The top court also directed conducting agency to extend the deadline to fill application forms by a week. 

Representational Image

NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court on Thursday allowed candidates above 25 years of age to attempt the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET) undergraduate exam 2019. However, the admission of candidates into medical or dental colleges will be subject to the Central Board of Secondary Education's (CBSE's) final decision on upper age limit.

The top court further directed conducting agency National Testing Agency (NTA) to extend the deadline to fill application forms by one week for such barred students. Earlier, the last date to fill forms was November 30.

NEET UG, a national level entrance test for medical, dental and aligned courses, will be held on Sunday, May 5, 2019. For the first time, the test will be conducted by the newly formed National Testing Agency.

The total number of students that appeared in the NEET-UG, 2018 was 13,23,672 and approximately 10.5 lakh took the test in English language while about 1.5 lakh opted for regional languages.

The CBSE conducted the NEET on May 6 in 136 cities in 11 languages, the results of which were announced on June 4. 

Last week, the top court had set aside the Madras High Court order awarding 196 grace marks to the NEET-UG 2018 aspirants who had opted to write the test in Tamil language on account of error in translation.

