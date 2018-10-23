हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Green crackers

SC allows green crackers this Diwali. Here is what it means

The SC in its judgement specified that firecrackers which do not contain harmful chemicals and thereby not causing air pollution are termed as 'Green Crackers'.

NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court on Tuesday refused to put a blanket ban on the sale of firecrackers, saying only green firecrackers (less polluting and eco-friendly) will be sold in the markets. however, many have been since asking what are green crackers. 

The SC in its judgement specified that firecrackers which do not contain harmful chemicals and thereby not causing air pollution are termed as 'Green Crackers'. It quoted an order passed on August 14, 2018 where suggestions were given to deal with the negative impact of the crackers. 

SC said reduced-Emission firecrackers (Improved crackers) avoid the use of ash as desiccant or filler materials in crackers for the reduction in particulate matter by 15-20%. The apex court said these can be implemented subject to approval by Petroleum & Explosives Safety Organisation (PESO). It also said that safe water and air sprinklers (SWAS) - Low emission sound and light emitting functional crackers with PM reduction by 30-35% and significant reduction in NOx and SO2 due to in-situ water generation as dust suppressant and low cost due to usage of low cost oxidants can be used. 

The top court said that PESO will ensure fireworks with permitted chemicals are purchased/possessed/sold/used during Diwali and ensure the test and check for the presence of banned chemicals like lithium/arsenic/antimony/lead/mercury. It said that PESO will ensure suspension of the licenses of manufacturers of such fireworks items and appropriate disposal of such stock.

Judge Arjan Kumar Sikri said on Tuesday that only licensed traders would be allowed to sell ''safe'' firecrackers as he banned the online sale of the same.

