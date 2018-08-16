SC asks Assam NRC Coordinator Prateek Hajela for detailed report on those not included in draft, next hearing on August 28

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Thursday asked Assam's National Register of Citizens (NRC) Coordinator Prateek Hajela to submit a detailed report on the district wise percentage of the population not included in the draft of the NRC list. Hajela has been asked to submit the report in a sealed cover.

The next hearing on the matter will take place on August 28.

The apex court asked Hajela to make available copies of the NRC draft at all panchayat offices so that public can access it easily. The court has also directed that the claim and objection forms will be made available to the public from August 20 and the receipt of the same forms will commence from August 30.

The SC has sought views of all stakeholders including All Assam Students Union, All Assam Minority Students Union on Centre's sop on NRC issue.

Earlier on August 7, the Supreme Court had rebuked Hajela and the Registrar General of India Sailesh for their statements on the NRC issue and advised them from speaking to media in future without its permission.

The bench chaired by Justice Ranjan Gogoi had said that you were given the responsibility of preparing a draft, but you gave an irresponsible statement to the media. "Your job is to prepare the draft, not to brief the media. Who are you to give a statement in the media?"

The apex court said it could have sent them to jail for contempt. The bench termed it as "most unfortunate" the statements made by Hajela and Sailesh to media on the issue of dealing with claims and objections of those who have been left out in the draft NRC.

"Are you in any manner concerned with the claims and objections to be made... What have you said in newspapers and tell us how are you concerned with that," a visibly angry Justice Gogoi told the officials and asked them to read the news reports in the court.

"Don't forget, you are the officers of the court. Your job is to comply with our directions. How can you go to press like this," the bench said adding that, it could have sent both of them to jail.