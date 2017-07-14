close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
»

SC asks Centre to apprise it on issue of NRI voting in polls

The Supreme Court on Friday asked the Centre to apprise it within a week as to whether it is going to amend the election law or rules for enabling non-resident Indians (NRIs) to vote in polls here.

﻿
PTI| Last Updated: Friday, July 14, 2017 - 13:23
SC asks Centre to apprise it on issue of NRI voting in polls

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Friday asked the Centre to apprise it within a week as to whether it is going to amend the election law or rules for enabling non-resident Indians (NRIs) to vote in polls here.

A bench comprising Chief Justice J S Khehar and Justice D Y Chandrachud considered the statement that the Centre and the Election Commission have agreed to the proposal in principle and the only issue is the ways to effect it.

The court also noted the submission that the NRIs can be allowed to vote through postal ballot by either changing the Representation of the People Act, 1950 or by amending the rules made under the RP Act.

The court was hearing a batch of petitions, including one filed by one Nagender Chindam and another by Shamseer V P, on various issues including NRIs should be allowed to vote through postal ballot.  

TAGS

Non Resident IndiansNRIsSupreme CourtVoting rights

From Zee News

Donald Trump says willing to invite Vladimir Putin to White House &#039;at the right time&#039;
World

Donald Trump says willing to invite Vladimir Putin to White...

Samsung &#039;accidentally&#039; reveals Galaxy Note 8 on Twitter
Gadgets

Samsung 'accidentally' reveals Galaxy Note 8 on T...

Technology

Amazon working on slimmer, better Echo to counter Apple...

Despite Mosul success, war against Islamic State not over yet: United States
World

Despite Mosul success, war against Islamic State not over y...

China fast catching as global economic power, US at top: Survey
World

China fast catching as global economic power, US at top: Su...

Jammu-Srinagar Highway reopens for traffic after 24-hr halt due to landslides, heavy rains
Jammu and Kashmir

Jammu-Srinagar Highway reopens for traffic after 24-hr halt...

At least 10 hurt in Pamplona&#039;&#039;s final bull run of 2017
World

At least 10 hurt in Pamplona''s final bull run of...

Andhra Pradesh

Andhra may convert INS Viraat into tourist hotspot

Uttar Pradesh

Suspicious explosive powder substance found inside UP Assem...

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video

DNA EXCLUSIVES

Picking up the pieces to rebuild and restore normalcy in Mosul

Sikkim stand-off: Unlike Beijing, New Delhi is showing strategic maturity

DNA Edit | Not rebels, terrorists...but western media plays a wily game

ICC Women's World Cup: It is time for Indian middle order to stand-up and be counted

The bullet-riddled message