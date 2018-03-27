SC asks temples in Mathura, Vrindavan to give flowers offered to deities to widows, destitute women

NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court on Tuesday directed temples in Mathura and Vrindavan to give all flowers offered to deities to shelter homes run for widows and destitute women by the Uttar Pradesh government. The move has been ordered so that the women can use these used flowers to make perfume/incense etc and earn a livelihood for themselves.

The apex court had in 2017 set up a six-member panel to work on "pragmatic and workable" suggestions which can lead to improving the lives of widows to help them lead a life of dignity. The bench had observed how widows are living in difficult conditions in different parts of the country.

"There can be little or no doubt at all that widows in some parts of the country are socially deprived and to an extent ostracised. Perhaps this is the reason why many of them choose to come to Vrindavan and other ashrams where, unfortunately, they are not treated with the dignity they deserve," the SC bench had then noted.

Terming it a 'subject of hope', the Bench had said it would end the stereotype view about widows.