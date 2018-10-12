हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Supreme Court

SC collegium recommends elevation of 4 judges for Calcutta, Uttarakhand, Sikkim and Guwahati high courts

The Supreme Court Collegium on Friday recommended Justice DK Gupta for the post of Chief Justice of Calcutta High Court.

SC collegium recommends elevation of 4 judges for Calcutta, Uttarakhand, Sikkim and Guwahati high courts

The Supreme Court Collegium on Friday recommended Justice DK Gupta for the post of Chief Justice of Calcutta High Court.

Justice Jyotirmay Bhattacharya is the current Chief Justice of Calcutta High Court. Bhattacharya was appointed on 25th October 2017.

The Collegium also recommended Justice Vijai Kumar Bist, for the appointment of next chief justice of Sikkim High Court.

For Guwahati High Court, the Supreme Court Collegium has recommended Justice AS Bopanna, the senior judge from the Karnataka High Court, ANI reported.

The Collegium also recommended Justice Ramesh Ranganathan for appointment to the post of next Chief Justice of Uttarakhand High Court.

Justice Ranganathan is currently the senior-most judge of Hyderabad High Court. 

The post for Chief Justice of Uttarakhand High Court has been lying vacant after Justice KM Joseph was elevated to the Supreme Court. 

Justice KM Joseph headed a bench which had quashed the imposition of President's Rule in the state in 2016. Uttarakhand was then under the Congress rule.

Justice Joseph became a high court judge on October 14, 2004, and he was elevated as a chief justice of high court on July 31, 2014. He will retire on June 16, 2023, as an apex court judge.

Tags:
Supreme CourtjusticeUttarakhandCalcuttaSikkimGuwahati

Must Watch

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close