jails

SC constitues 3-member committee for jail reforms and human rights of prisoners

The Supreme Court on Tuesday directed the Centre to form a three-member committee to look into the issue of jail reforms across the country.

NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court on Tuesday directed the Centre to form a three-member committee to look into the issue of jail reforms across the country.

The committee will be chaired by former SC judge Justice (Retd) Amitava Roy and two government officers.

A three-judge Constitution bench comprising of Justices Madan B Lokur, S Abdul Nazeer and Deepak Gupta had reserved the verdict on the issue of jail reforms on August 27. 

While hearing a matter relating to inhuman conditions in 1,382 prisons across India, the bench had earlier said that a committee should be set up to look into the issue on a day-to-day basis and suggest measures to tackle the problems since it includes the issue of human rights of prisoners in jails.

The apex court on August 5 expressed displeasure that several states had not yet appointed the board of visitors who regularly inspect prisons to ensure that they are being run in accordance with rules.

It had taken strong exception to overcrowded jails across the country and said prisoners also have human rights and cannot be kept in jail like "animals".

It had earlier passed a slew of directions over unnatural deaths in jails and on prison reforms across India.

With agency inputs

jailsSupreme CourtJail reformsPrisoners

