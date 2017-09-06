close
SC denies urgent hearing on PIL on TN girl's suicide over NEET

The suicide of the girl had led to widespread protests in the state with many protestors being detained.

PTI| Last Updated: Wednesday, September 6, 2017 - 20:41
SC denies urgent hearing on PIL on TN girl&#039;s suicide over NEET

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Wednesday said it would hear in due course a PIL seeking a judicial probe into the suicide of S Anitha, a Dalit girl who had challenged the National Eligibility and Entrance Test (NEET).

A bench comprising Chief Justice Dipak Misra and justices Amitava Roy and A M Khanwilkar refused an urgent hearing on the plea.

The 17-year-old girl had committed suicide on September 1, a week after Supreme Court ruled that medical college admissions in Tamil Nadu will be based on the national admission test.

The PIL has also sought steps by the Tamil Nadu government to maintain law and order and ensure that protests over Anitha's death do not disrupt normal life.

