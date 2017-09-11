close
SC directs Allahabad HC to name two judicial officers in 10 days in Ayodhya land dispute matter

The Supreme Court on Monday asked the Chief Justice of Allahabad High Court to appoint new observers in the Ayodhya land dispute matter within ten days.

﻿
Last Updated: Monday, September 11, 2017 - 17:10

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Monday asked the Chief Justice of Allahabad High Court to appoint new observers in the Ayodhya land dispute matter within ten days.

One observer has retired and the second has been elevated to the High Court.

The apex court has constituted a three-judge bench headed by Justice Dipak Misra to hear a batch of petitions challenging the Allahabad HC verdict in the Ayodhya land dispute case.

Others members of the bench are justices Ashok Bhushan and Abdul Nazeer.

The Lucknow bench of the Allahabad High Court had in 2010 ruled a three-way division of the disputed 2.77 acres area at the Ram Janambhoomi-Babri Masjid site in Ayodhya.

The three-judge bench of the high court, by a 2:1 majority, had said the land be partitioned equally among three parties - the Sunni Waqf Board, the Nirmohi Akhara and Ram Lalla.

On July 21, a bench headed by former chief justice JS Khehar had said that it would soon take a decision to list the matter for early hearing.

The court's remark had come on a plea of BJP leader Subramanian Swamy who sought urgent listing and hearing of the matter.

Swamy had said that the main appeals against the Allahabad High Court order are pending for the last seven years in the apex court and these required urgent hearing.

He had also said that a separate petition had earlier been filed by him seeking enforcement of his right to worship without much hassle at the site.

The BJP leader had told the court that he has been allowed by the apex court to intervene in the matter and is seeking expeditious disposal of the cases. 

