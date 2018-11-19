हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
SC directs Alok Verma to file quick response on CVC report, refuses to adjourn hearing

The Supreme Court asked CBI Director Alok Verma to file a response to the Central Vigilance Commission (CVC) report on corruption charges “as quickly as possible”. 

NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court on Monday asked Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) Director Alok Verma to file a response to the Central Vigilance Commission (CVC) report on corruption charges “as quickly as possible”. 

The top court further said that it will not adjourn the scheduled hearing fixed for Tuesday on the plea of CBI Director against government's decision to divest him of duties. 

"We are not shifting the date. You file as quickly as possible. We will have to read the response," said a bench headed by Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi and consisting of Justices S K Kaul and K M Joseph.

Lawyer Gopal Sankaranarayanan, representing Verma, sought for more time to file the response. The Supreme Court gave him time to file reply till 4 pm, reported ANI news agency.

The SC on Friday had granted Verma access to a CVC report which details charges against him. The CVC also said it needs more time to probe certain charges thoroughly. The SC has asked Verma to maintain the secrecy of CVC report and to file his response based on its contents. 

Earlier the apex court had said that the CVC has made some "very uncomplimentary" findings in its probe on corruption allegations against Verma and wanted further investigations into some of the charges which required more time, adding there were also some "very complimentary" conclusions.

The bench was hearing Verma's plea challenging the government's decision to divest him of duties and sending him on leave.

CBISupreme CourtAlok VermaCVCCentral Vigilance Commission

