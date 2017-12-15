SC dismisses Congress plea over EVM 'tampering' in Gujarat

NEW DELHI: In a big jolt to the Congress, the Supreme Court on Friday dismissed the party's plea seeking verification of VVPAT paper trail with EVM votes. The Congress had approached the Supreme Court urging it to direct the Election Commission to count and cross verify at least 25% of VVPAT paper trail with EVM votes.

The apex court had said that it finds no merit in the plea filed by Congress. Dismissing the petition, the court told the Gujarat Congress that it should rather approach the SC by filing a writ petition seeking electoral reforms.

The court also observed that cannot interfere with the Election Commission's exercise of power. "The electoral process in a democracy is of utmost importance and it can't interfere only to allay apprehension of a party.

The Gujarat unit of the Congress party had raised concerns over allegations of EVM tampering. They had also complained of Bluetooth devices being connected to EVMs.

Gujarat Pradesh Congress Committee has filed a petition with the Supreme Court, seeking direction to the Election Commission to count and cross-verify at least 25% of the VVPAT paper trail votes with the EVM votes on counting day. pic.twitter.com/fmVCDF6jbe — Congress (@INCIndia) December 15, 2017

The ruling BJP, however, had maintained that the allegations by Congress showed they were in "search for an excuse" as it knew that it would bite the dust in the election.

"Members of the Congress are saying there is a defect in the EVMs. The EC would respond to it. But we can say that the Congress is searching for an excuse even before the results are out, as it stares at a loss in the elections. They are trying to hide behind the EVMs," BJP spokesperson Sambit Patra had said.