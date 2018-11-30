SC dismisses plea of 350 soldiers challenging FIRs against security personnel in areas under AFSPA

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Friday dismissed a plea filed by 350 Indian Army soldiers which had challenged FIRs against security personnel in areas under Armed Forces (Special Powers) Act (AFSPA).

In the plea, the soldiers had said that FIRs against security personnel who are carrying out their duties in sensitive areas would only serve to demoralise military and para-military forces. The Centre supported the pleas before a bench of Justices Madan B Lokur and U U Lalit against the lodging of FIRs against members of the armed forces in AFSPA-enforced areas.

The bench however dismissed the plea. "Who has stopped you from coming out with a mechanism? These are issues for you to discuss and not for the court," it said to Solicitor General Tushar Mehta who had previously said that a mechanism is needed to ensure the hands of soldiers do not shake while fighting terrorism.