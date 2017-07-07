SC halts counselling, admissions to IITs under JEE

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Friday ordered a halt to further counselling and admissions to IITs in respect of entrance tests under JEE (Advanced). The bench headed by Justice Dipak Misra said that no High Court in the country will entertain any petition in respect of the JEE-IIT (Advanced) from now onwards,

It further directed the Registrar Generals of the High Courts to inform by Saturday the nature of cases and the number of petitioners involved in respect of JEE-IIT (Advanced) pending before them.

Last Friday, the Supreme Court had sought the Centre's response to a petition challenging the grant of seven extra marks to all candidates who had appeared for the IIT-Joint Entrance examination (IIT-JEE) for advance course.

The extra marks were granted in the wake of a printing error in a Hindi language paper.