हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Vasundhara Raje

SC issues notice against Vasundhara Raje, son, over charges of illegal compensation on govt land

The Supreme Court on Friday issued a notice to Rajasthan Chief Minister Vasundhara Raje and her son Dushyant Singh for allegedly getting Rs 1.97 crore by selling government land to NHAI. 

SC issues notice against Vasundhara Raje, son, over charges of illegal compensation on govt land

The Supreme Court on Friday issued a notice to Rajasthan Chief Minister Vasundhara Raje and her son Dushyant Singh for allegedly getting Rs 1.97 crore by selling government land to NHAI. 

The apex court issued the notice after a petition was filed against the mother-son duo seeking registration of FIR.

According to the petition, Raje and Singh got a compensation of Rs 1.97 crore when they sold government land to National Highway Authority of India (NHAI) for widening a national highway in 2010. Raje was not a public servant during the time when the land was sold. 

A bench headed by Chief Justice of India Justice Ranjan Gogoi sought a response from Raje, her son and others. 

According to the petition, Raje was the leader of opposition in the Rajasthan legislative assembly.

The petition also claimed that the mother-son duo had allegedly illegally acquired ownership of a 567-square meter piece of land near the Dholpur palace in Dholpur town. The land was later sold to NHAI  and had caused loss to the state exchequer. 

A Rajasthan based lawyer, Srijana Shrestha, filed an appeal in the apex court challenging the Delhi High Court order which had dismissed the petition.

(With ANI Inputs)

Tags:
Vasundhara RajeRajasthanDushyant SinghNHAI

Must Watch

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close