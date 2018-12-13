हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
SC issues notice to Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis over alleged non-disclosure of pending criminal cases in election affidavit

The Supreme Court on Thursday issued a notice to Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis over alleged nondisclosure of pending criminal cases in election affidavit.

NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court on Thursday issued a notice to Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis over alleged nondisclosure of pending criminal cases in election affidavit.

A three-judge bench, comprising of Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi and Justices S K Kaul and K M Joseph, was listening to a plea seeking annulment of Fadnavis' election to the state assembly over alleged non-disclosure of pending criminal cases against him in his nomination papers.

The Bombay High Court had dismissed the plea of one Satish Ukey seeking annulment of Fadanavis's election to the Maharashtra Assembly on the ground of alleged non-disclosure of all pending criminal cases against him. 

The apex court was hearing an appeal of Ukey against the high court order. 

