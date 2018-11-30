हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Yoga guru Ramdev

SC issues notice to Ramdev on book publisher's plea against Delhi HC order

The high court had passed the restraining order after Ramdev claimed that the book, titled 'Godman To Tycoon’ had defamatory content, as reported by news agency PTI.

The Supreme Court on Friday issued a notice to Yoga Guru Ramdev on a publisher's plea which challenged the Delhi High Court's verdict restraining the sale and publication of a book purportedly on his life.

The high court had passed the restraining order after Ramdev claimed that the book, titled 'Godman To Tycoon’ had defamatory content, as reported by news agency PTI.

The apex court scheduled the matter for hearing in the first week of February 2019.

"We will issue notice to Respondent 1 (Ramdev)," PTI reported quoting a bench of justices Madan B Lokur and Deepak Gupta.

The publisher, Juggernaut Books, approached the apex court challenging the high court's September 29 judgement.

Earlier, Ramdev had filed the plea in the high court against the book saying the book, purportedly on his life, had defamatory content and harmed his economic interests and reputation.

Tags:
Yoga guru RamdevGodman To TycoonJuggernaut BooksDelhi High Court

