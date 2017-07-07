close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
»

SC likely to pass order against mandatory Aadhaar for social schemes

The Supreme Court on Friday is likely to pass an order whether or not Aadhaar Card is mandatory for availing government social benefit schemes.

﻿
ANI| Last Updated: Friday, July 7, 2017 - 09:48
SC likely to pass order against mandatory Aadhaar for social schemes
Pic Courtesy: ANI

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Friday is likely to pass an order whether or not Aadhaar Card is mandatory for availing government social benefit schemes.

On June 10, the Supreme Court had ruled that from July 1 onward, every person eligible to obtain Aadhaar must quote their Aadhaar number or their Aadhaar Enrolment ID number for filing of Income Tax Returns as well as for applications for Permanent Account Number (PAN).

Earlier in the month, the Apex Court pronounced its order on mandatory requirements of Aadhar card for Income Tax Return (ITR).

The Income Tax Department has stepped up its efforts to encourage people to link their PAN with Aadhaar.

In the recent days, while many taxpayers have received emails on how to do the PAN-Aadhaar linking online, advertisements in leading national dailies have described how it can be done via SMS.

Urging the taxpayers to link Aadhaar with PAN as soon as possible, an email from the Income Tax Department's e-filing team reads: "This (linking of Aadhaar and PAN) will be useful for E-Verification of Income Tax returns using Aadhaar OTP ( One-Time Password)."

The government had earlier decided to lower the limit on cash transaction from Rs. 3 lakh to Rs. 2 lakh, and make Aadhaar number mandatory for filing income tax returns and applying for a PAN card.

The decisions were part of amendments moved to the finance bill, which puts into effect the Budget proposals.

TAGS

Supreme CourtAadhaar cardsocial benefit schemesAadhaar enrolmentID Income Tax ReturnsPermanent Account NumberApex courtIncome tax returnIncome Tax departmentOne Time PasswordBudget

From Zee News

Fatima Sana Shaikh explores Malta and we love her look!

India's Top 10 Selling Cars in May 2017

GST from July 1: What will be cheaper

Uttar Pradesh

High alert in 10 Uttar Pradesh districts over heavy rains

Vice President Mike Pence visits NASA’s Kennedy Space Center, gets an insider&#039;s look at America&#039;s multi-user spaceport
Space

Vice President Mike Pence visits NASA’s Kennedy Space Cente...

Despite extreme provocation and pressure tactics from China, India unlikely to withdraw troops from Sikkim&#039;s Doklam
India

Despite extreme provocation and pressure tactics from China...

All eyes on Trump-Putin dynamics as they meet for first time at G20
WorldAsia

All eyes on Trump-Putin dynamics as they meet for first tim...

NASA&#039;s Hubble spots clumps of new stars in lensed galaxy
Space

NASA's Hubble spots clumps of new stars in lensed gala...

West Bengal violence: BJP&#039;s fact-finding team, Opposition leaders to visit riot-hit Basirhat today
West Bengal

West Bengal violence: BJP's fact-finding team, Opposit...

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video