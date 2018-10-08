SC notice to Centre, EC on plea for updating NRC for Tripura

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Tripura NRC

NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court on Monday issued a notice to the Center and the Election Commission on a petition seeking the updation of the National Register of Citizens (NRC) with respect to the state of Tripura. 

The notice was issued by a top court bench comprising Justices Ranjan Gogoi (CJI) and Justices S K Kaul and KM Joseph.

The top court bench sought a response from the Centre and the Election Commission on the plea seeking implementation of the NRC in Tripura to identify illegal immigrants in the state.

The petition has been filed by Tripura People’s Front in the Supreme Court, urging that the NRC be updated with respect to the State of Tripura and illegal immigrants be deported from the State. 

The petition also calls for urgent fencing of Bangladesh-Tripura border and deportation of illegal immigrants.

The petition claims to seek enforcement of the Rights under Articles 14, 15, 19, 21, and 29 guaranteed by the Constitution of India.

The petition argues that there has been a huge uncontrolled influx of immigrants from Bangladesh over the past five decades, which has changed the demographics of the state. 

The petition states that Tripura, which was predominantly a tribal state, has become a non-tribal state following such influx. 

It calls for the establishment of an effective mechanism for the detection of illegal immigrants in the State, and to set up appropriate numbers of Foreigners Tribunal for the speedy and effective trial of the persons detected as illegal immigrants in the state.

The Centre had on July 30 published a second draft NRC list of Assam in which out of 3.29 crore people, names of 2.89 crore people were included. 

The first draft of the NRC for Assam was published on the intervening night of December 31 and January 1. 

Assam, which has faced an influx of people from Bangladesh since the early 20th century, is the only state having an NRC, which was first prepared in 1951. 

(With Agency inputs)

