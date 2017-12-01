SC notice to Centre on plea for nationwide ban on firecrackers

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Friday issued a notice to the central government on a plea seeking a country-wide ban on possession, sale and bursting of firecrackers, including burning of stubble by farmers.

A bench of Justice A.K. Sikri and Justice Ashok Bhushan gave the Centre four weeks` time to respond to the plea by a child, Arjun Gopal, represented by lawyer Gopal Shankarnarayan.

Petitioner Arjun Gopal has also sought a ban on possession of firecrackers in the National Capital Region (NCR).

The court has also issued notice to the Punjab, Haryana and Uttar Pradesh governments on the plea to curb the burning of stubble post harvesting.

The plea for country-wide ban on the manufacture and bursting of firecrackers assumes significance as the sale of firecrackers in Delhi and NCR has been restored since November 1.

The sale of firecrackers was prohibited in Delhi and NCR during the Diwali festival.

The petitioner has also sought direction to the police commissioners of the NCR to submit status reports on the quantity of fireworks currently stored in the NCR.

He has also sought introduction of a dedicated number to receive complaints of violation of pollution norms.

The court has been moved by other petitioners as well. They have also sought a ban on the manufacture, sale and bursting of firecrackers, as it was contributing to an already alarming state of air pollution.