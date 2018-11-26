SC pulls up CPCB over Diwali pollution, says act against officials who failed in duty

The Supreme Court on Monday pulled up the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), directing it to take action against officials who failed to act against those who burst banned crackers during Diwali celebrations. The top court also asked the body as to why action was taken on complaints received through social media in this regard.

In its response, the CPCB informed the apex court that it received as many as 746 complaints through social media platforms, adding that they had been forwarded to nodal agencies for further action.

The court reiterated that action must be taken against people who violated pollution norms and also against officials who failed to act after receiving complaints.

A day after Diwali, a report by a research group had claimed that over 50 lakh kg of firecrackers were burst in the national capital despite the Supreme Court order limiting the same. The research was conducted by Urban Emissions.

Partly as a result of smoke from crackers, the overall air quality index (AQI) in Delhi on November 8 had jumped to 642, which falls in the "severe-plus emergency" category, according to the data by Centre-run SAFAR (System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting And Research).

The Delhi Police had said that a total of 113 cases were registered and 124 people were arrested for violating the top court order.

In October, the Supreme Court has passed an order banning the sale of firecrackers in Delhi-NCR. The court had said that only green crackers were allowed for use. The apex court had also directed time slot for people to burn crackers on Diwali. The time directed by Supreme Court was 8 pm to 10 pm. The decision was given by a bench comprising Justice AK Sikri and Justice Ashok Bhushan.