SC refuses early hearing in PMLA case against Karti Chidambaram

New Delhi: The Supreme Court today refused to give an early hearing in the PMLA case filed by the Enforcement Directorate against former finance minister P. Chidambaram`s son Karti Chidamabaram.

A bench of the apex court headed by Chief Justice of India Jagdish Singh Khehar refused to give an early hearing in the case.

The Enforcement Directorate asked the apex court whether the Madras High Court has the jurisdiction to hear Kati`s plea or not.Karti had filed a plea in the Madras High Court challenging the summons issued by the Enforcement Directorate.

Last month, following the Income-Tax raids at his residence in Chennai, the Enforcement Directorate slapped a money laundering case against Karti and others taking cognizance of the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI)FIR against him.

The CBI filed the FIR in connection with a Foreign Investment Promotion Board (FIPB) clearance given to media group INX Media Pvt Ltd, once owned by Indrani and Peter Mukerjea, for receiving funds from Mauritius when his father P. Chidambaram was the finance minister.

The FIR was lodged against Karti, Indrani Mukerjea, unknown officers of FIPB Unit of Ministry of Finance and others.

The charges include criminal conspiracy, cheating, taking gratification in order by corrupt or illegal means to influence public servant and criminal misconduct.

The case was registered under section 120-B r/w, section 420, section 8 and section 13(2) r/w and 13 (1) (d) of Indian Penal Code (IPC).