SC refuses to hear fresh petition on Rafale deal, says 'there are many pleas already' on the issue

NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court on Monday refused to hear a fresh petition in connection with the controversial Rafale deal fighter jet deal between India and France.

The three-judge apex court bench led by Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi said, "We are already hearing many petitions on the issue" and added, "What is the need to hear fresh petition?"

Earlier on Friday, the Centre had filed the details of the decision-making process for the purchase of 36 Rafale fighter jets in a fly-away condition from French company Dassault Aviation.

The details of the decision-making process were submitted to the Secretary General of the Supreme Court on in a sealed cover as directed by it on October 10, while hearing a PIL by advocate ML Sharma.

On October 10, the Supreme Court had directed the Centre to disclose details of the decision-making process for the purchase of 36 Rafale fighter jets.

The court had sought information from the government as Attorney General KK Venugopal said the purchase of the French fighter aircraft concerned the national security and described the petition as a "political interest litigation" which had been filed when the government and opposition were locked in a bitter political fight.

Addressing the court, advocate ML Sharma had referred to the pricing of the aircraft that has been quoted at different points in time before different forums to drive home the point that price being paid by India was high.

He had taken the court through the history of deal which initially started in 2008, involvement of a corporate house finally before the deal for purchase of 36 Rafale aircraft in a fit-to-fly condition was signed.