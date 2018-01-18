SC refuses to restrain media from reporting on judges' row

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Thursday refused to entertain a plea seeking to restrain the media from publishing reports relating to a row among its judges even as Chief Justice Dipak Misra held a closed-door meeting with four rebel judges.

A bench headed by Chief Justice Misra refused to pass any order, for now, on a petition by an advocate to restrain the media from carrying reports on the ongoing controversy as it would only cause further damage to the institution.

The court said it will examine the plea once the petition is formally listed before it.

Meanwhile, Chief Justice Misra held talks with Justice J. Chelameswar, Justice Ranjan Gogoi, Justice Madan B. Lokur and Justice Kurian Joseph for about 15 before before the start of day`s work.

The brief meeting follows a similar round of talks on Tuesday which remained inconclusive.

After Tuesday, the judges were expected to meet on Wednesday but the meeting could not take place as Justice Chelameswar did not come to the court.