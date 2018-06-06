हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News
CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
CLAT 2018

SC refuses to stay CLAT 2018 counselling

Counselling for Common Law Admission Test (CLAT) 2018 will go on as per schedule. The Supreme Court on Wednesday refused to stay the counselling of CLAT.

SC refuses to stay CLAT 2018 counselling

NEW DELHI: Counselling for Common Law Admission Test (CLAT) 2018 will go on as per schedule. The Supreme Court on Wednesday refused to stay the counselling of CLAT.

CLAT or Common Law Admission Test results 2018 were declared on May 31. 

CLAT exam is helf for admission to undergraduate and postgraduate law courses in 19 NLUs. This year the exam was conducted by National University of Advanced Legal Studies (NUALS), Kochi on May 13. 

Students making it to the merit list for seat allotment will need to pay counselling fee of Rs 50,000 between June 8 and June 12, 2018.

Common Law Admission Test (CLAT) is conducted as per a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) for the convenience of the students seeking admission to various National Law Universities in the country. An entrance test is conducted to provide a list of candidates on the basis of 'merit-cum- preference' to each University for admission to their Under-Graduate (UG)/Post-Graduate (PG) programmes, as per the eligibility, reservation and other criteria laid down under the respective statutes of the participating Universities.

The Common Law Admission Test (CLAT), is an all India common entrance examination, conducted on rotational basis by 19 National Law Universities (NLUs) for admissions to their UG and PG degree programmes. 

Tags:
CLAT 2018CLAT

Must Watch

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close