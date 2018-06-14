हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
UPPSC

SC refuses to stay UPPSC Mains, exam on June 18 Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission

NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court on Thursday refused to stay the Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) Mains Examination 2018 date. The exam will continue as per schedule on Monday, June 18, 2018.

The top court set aside a previous order by Allahabad High Court for a re-evaluation of answer sheets of the preliminary test.

A vacation bench of justices U U Lalit and Deepak Gupta allowed the appeal of UPPSC against the high court order. The bench dismissed a batch of petitions by some students, who had demanded a stay of the mains examination saying UPPSC has not complied with the high court order.

"We allow the appeal of the UPPSC and set aside the high court order. The petitions seeking stay of mains examination are dismissed," the bench said.

Earlier in March, the ‪‪UPPSC notified vacancies for 10768 Assistant Teacher posts across the state of Uttar Pradesh. This is the largest recruiting exam exercise being conducted by the commission to date. A detailed advertisement, outlining all requirements will be released on March 15 on the official website: uppsc.up.nic.in.

Out of the 10768 Assistant Teacher posts, 5404 have been reserved for women candidates. A total of 5364 posts are reserved for men.

With agency inputs

