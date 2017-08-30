close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
»

SC refuses urgent listing of plea for review of NJAC verdict

The Supreme Court on Wednesday refused to accord urgent listing of a plea seeking review of its 2015 verdict striking down the NJAC Act and the Constitution (99th Amendment) Act, 2014, leading to the revival of the collegium system of appointment of judges.

﻿
PTI| Last Updated: Wednesday, August 30, 2017 - 16:12

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Wednesday refused to accord urgent listing of a plea seeking review of its 2015 verdict striking down the NJAC Act and the Constitution (99th Amendment) Act, 2014, leading to the revival of the collegium system of appointment of judges.

The matter was mentioned before a bench comprising Chief Justice Dipak Misra and Justices Amitava Roy and A M Khanwilkar.

The bench observed that there was no urgency for listing the plea for re-consideration of the verdict delivered by a five-judge Constitution bench.

The National Judicial Appointments Commission (NJAC) Act 2014 would have accorded a major role to the executive in appointing judges to the higher judiciary.

The apex court had on October 16, 2015 struck down the ambitious NJAC Act, 2014 to replace the 22-year-old collegium system of judges appointing judges.

While four out of the five judges of the constitution bench had held as unconstitutional and void both the NJAC Act and the Constitution (99th Amendment) Act 2014, Justice J Chelameswar had upheld the validity of the constitution amendment law.

"The system of appointment of Judges to the Supreme Court and Chief Justices and Judges to the High Courts, and transfer of Chief Justices and Judges of High Courts from one High Court to another, as existing prior to the Constitution (99th Amendment) Act, 2014 (called the "collegium system"), is declared to be operative," the apex court had said.

The NJAC was perceived by some in the legal fraternity as an attempt to interfere with the independence of judiciary.

TAGS

Supreme CourtNJAC ActConstitutionNational Judicial Appointments Commission

From Zee News

Sacrificing goats on Bakr Id bad like triple talaq: RSS Muslim wing
Uttar PradeshIndia

Sacrificing goats on Bakr Id bad like triple talaq: RSS Mus...

CM Arvind Kejriwal asks Lt Governor to expedite approval of Delhi government&#039;s slum policy
Delhi

CM Arvind Kejriwal asks Lt Governor to expedite approval of...

TTV Dhinakaran threatens to activate &#039;sleeper cells&#039; of AIADMK, asks Tamil Nadu CM Edappadi K Palaniswami to step down
Tamil Nadu

TTV Dhinakaran threatens to activate 'sleeper cells...

Ericsson launches small cell solutions to improve network coverage
Technology

Ericsson launches small cell solutions to improve network c...

World

US conducts missile defense test off Hawaii coast

North EastSikkim

Demolition' of Gurdwara in Sikkim: SC orders status qu...

North East

'Demolition' of Gurdwara in Sikkim: Supreme Court...

How the moon saw itself when it shadowed the sun during total solar eclipse – NASA&#039;s LRO gives a glimpse!
Space

How the moon saw itself when it shadowed the sun during tot...

World

At least 18,500 Rohingya flee to Bangladesh as Rakhine unre...

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video

DNA EXCLUSIVES

When no means NO! Marital rape is a rape. Period

DNA Edit: A kashmiri start-up

DNA Edit: Water rises, cities fall

Capitalism isn’t for farmers

Access to safe abortion should be made every woman’s right